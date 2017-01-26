Hungary leader Orban says ita s time ...

Hungary leader Orban says ita s time to take Trump seriously

BUDAPEST, Hungary - Hungary's prime minister says there is an opportunity for the European Union to adopt reforms that will "make Europe great again." Prime Minister Viktor Orban said at a conference in Brussels on Thursday that the EU should abandon its federalist aims because only strong member states can guarantee the bloc's success.

