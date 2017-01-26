Hungary leader Orban says ita s time to take Trump seriously
BUDAPEST, Hungary - Hungary's prime minister says there is an opportunity for the European Union to adopt reforms that will "make Europe great again." Prime Minister Viktor Orban said at a conference in Brussels on Thursday that the EU should abandon its federalist aims because only strong member states can guarantee the bloc's success.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|Dutch far right's Geert Wilders: I will boycott...
|Nov '16
|Hungarian 101
|9
|Anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders asks for dismissal ...
|Oct '16
|Hungarian 101
|10
|Deported Roma have little chance of return desp... (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Hungarian 101
|147
|Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|mayhem
|5,735
|Study: Children Of Same-Sex Parents More Likely...
|Sep '16
|Hungarian 101
|207
|Romanian tricolor on Hungarian Day and burned H... (Mar '13)
|Aug '16
|Hungarian 101
|104
