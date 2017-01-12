Hungarian reporter who kicked migrants gets probation
The Hungarian camerawoman who was filmed kicking and possibly tripping migrants along the country's border with Serbia was sentenced Thursday to three years' probation for disorderly conduct. Petra Laszlo, who appeared in the Szeged District Court by remote video from an undisclosed location, mounted a tearful defense and said she would appeal.
