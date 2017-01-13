Hungarian camerawoman sentenced for kicking, tripping refugees
A Hungarian camerawoman who sparked global outrage after she was filmed kicking and tripping refugees has been sentenced to three years' probation, according to Szeged District Court. Petra Laszlo was caught on camera kicking a young girl and tripping a man running with a child in his arms.
