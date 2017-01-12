Hungarian camerawoman gets probation for tripping migrants
A Hungarian camerawoman was sentenced to three years' probation late on Thursday for kicking and tripping migrants fleeing police near the border with Serbia in September 2015, the news website Index.hu reported. Petra Laszlo was fired from her job at N1TV, a television station with nationalist sympathies, after video footage spread online appearing to show her kicking a girl and a young man.
