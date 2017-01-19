Henry Srebrnik: a brave man in an imm...

Henry Srebrnik: a brave man in an immoral Europe

Monday Read more: The Guardian

On Jan. 17, 1945, Raoul Wallenberg, the Swedish diplomat credited with saving thousands of Hungarian Jews during the Second World War, was arrested by Soviet authorities and never seen or heard from again. Last Oct. 26, at the request of his family, he was formally declared dead.

Chicago, IL

