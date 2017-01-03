EU criticism fuels fears Ireland coul...

EU criticism fuels fears Ireland could be weak link in fight against terrorism

Friday Jan 6

Formal infringement proceedings have been launched by the Commission after Ireland failed to put in place systems for sharing DNA, fingerprint and vehicle registration data. The case, which could ultimately end up in the European Court of Justice, is deeply embarrassing for the Government at a time of heightened concern over Islamic extremist attacks on the continent.

Chicago, IL

