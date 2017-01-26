Audi workers strike at Hungary engine...

Audi workers strike at Hungary engine plant

Audi workers at the automaker's engine plant in Hungary stopped work for two hours on Thursday in a protest over pay. Earlier this week Audi's Hungarian workers set up a strike committee in the dispute, as labor shortages in the country drive up pay expectations.

Chicago, IL

