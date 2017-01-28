Alan Gilbert Leads New York Philharmo...

Alan Gilbert Leads New York Philharmonic Europe Spring 2017 Tour

Saturday Jan 28

Music Director Alan Gilbert will lead the New York Philharmonic on the EUROPE / SPRING 2017 tour, March 23-April 7, 2017. The two-week tour - Alan Gilbert 's ninth and final international tour as Music Director, the seventh with him to Europe - will feature fourteen concerts in seven countries.

