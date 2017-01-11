ADC announces Advertising and Motion ...

ADC announces Advertising and Motion juries

The Advertising and Motion juries have been announced for the 96th ADC annual awards, now part of The One Club for Creativity. The 22 creative jurors, representing 10 countries, will judge entries from around the world for excellence in craft, design and innovation.

Chicago, IL

