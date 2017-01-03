A-list Hungarian band performs at Ard...

A-list Hungarian band performs at Arden Theatre

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: St. Albert Gazette

On their premiere North American Tour, Csik Zenekar performs at the Arden Theatre on Wednesday, Oct. 26 as part of the 60th anniversary celebrations of the Hungarian Revolution. Csik Zenekar Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. Arden Theatre 5 St. Anne Street Tickets: $25 at PayPal or csardasedmeonton.com It will be a rare opportunity to see a Hungarian folk institution such as Csik Zenekar perform at St. Albert's Arden Theatre tonight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Albert Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec 6 Dumb Strahd 810
News Dutch far right's Geert Wilders: I will boycott... Nov '16 Hungarian 101 9
News Anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders asks for dismissal ... Oct '16 Hungarian 101 10
News Deported Roma have little chance of return desp... (Feb '16) Oct '16 Hungarian 101 147
News Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07) Sep '16 mayhem 5,735
News Study: Children Of Same-Sex Parents More Likely... Sep '16 Hungarian 101 207
News Romanian tricolor on Hungarian Day and burned H... (Mar '13) Aug '16 Hungarian 101 104
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Gunman
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,548 • Total comments across all topics: 277,601,105

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC