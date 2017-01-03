A-list Hungarian band performs at Arden Theatre

On their premiere North American Tour, Csik Zenekar performs at the Arden Theatre on Wednesday, Oct. 26 as part of the 60th anniversary celebrations of the Hungarian Revolution. Csik Zenekar Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. Arden Theatre 5 St. Anne Street Tickets: $25 at PayPal or csardasedmeonton.com It will be a rare opportunity to see a Hungarian folk institution such as Csik Zenekar perform at St. Albert's Arden Theatre tonight.

