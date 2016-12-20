Zsa Zsa Gabor Railed Against Oppression in Hungary

As tributes to Zsa Zsa Gabor pour in following her death Sunday at age 99, much is written about the Hungarian-born actress's life as socialite, her nine marriages, and her niche as forerunner of today's reality shows. Sadly, virtually nothing is written about what many fans say was Zsa Zsa's finest performance: her role as an opponent of communist tyranny in the land of her birth, and as a vocal supporter of anti-communist freedom fighters who were brutally put down by Russian tanks in 1956.

