Zsa Zsa Gabor is believed to have been 99 when she died following a heart attack
Zsa Zsa Gabor is believed to have been 99 when she died... but the exact year she was born is still shrouded in mystery The actress, who married nine times throughout her lifetime, was thought to be 99 years old at the time of her death, with her year of birth listed as 1917. But the Hungarian star fueled the decades-long mystery surrounding her exact birth year, with dates ranging from 1917 all the way up to 1930, reports Slate.com via the New York Times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec 6
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|Dutch far right's Geert Wilders: I will boycott...
|Nov '16
|Hungarian 101
|9
|Anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders asks for dismissal ...
|Oct '16
|Hungarian 101
|10
|Deported Roma have little chance of return desp... (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Hungarian 101
|147
|Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|mayhem
|5,735
|Study: Children Of Same-Sex Parents More Likely...
|Sep '16
|Hungarian 101
|207
|Romanian tricolor on Hungarian Day and burned H... (Mar '13)
|Aug '16
|Hungarian 101
|104
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC