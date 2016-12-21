Zsa Zsa Gabor is believed to have bee...

Zsa Zsa Gabor is believed to have been 99 when she died following a heart attack

Monday Dec 19

Zsa Zsa Gabor is believed to have been 99 when she died... but the exact year she was born is still shrouded in mystery The actress, who married nine times throughout her lifetime, was thought to be 99 years old at the time of her death, with her year of birth listed as 1917. But the Hungarian star fueled the decades-long mystery surrounding her exact birth year, with dates ranging from 1917 all the way up to 1930, reports Slate.com via the New York Times.

Chicago, IL

