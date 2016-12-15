Thoughts on Rudolf Kastner

Thoughts on Rudolf Kastner

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: Jerusalem Post

My maternal grandparents were an elderly, very gentle couple, low-key and low-profile, who had been subjected to virulent antisemitism for many years. A WORLD War II memorial of Holocaust and Nazi crimes on the banks of the Danube River in Budapest..

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec 6 Dumb Strahd 810
News Dutch far right's Geert Wilders: I will boycott... Nov '16 Hungarian 101 9
News Anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders asks for dismissal ... Oct '16 Hungarian 101 10
News Deported Roma have little chance of return desp... (Feb '16) Oct '16 Hungarian 101 147
News Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07) Sep '16 mayhem 5,735
News Study: Children Of Same-Sex Parents More Likely... Sep '16 Hungarian 101 207
News Romanian tricolor on Hungarian Day and burned H... (Mar '13) Aug '16 Hungarian 101 104
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Serena Williams
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,843 • Total comments across all topics: 277,455,909

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC