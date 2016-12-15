SA's Minister of Arts pays tribute to...

SA's Minister of Arts pays tribute to George Michael

In this 2012 file photo, British singer George Michael performs at a concert to raise money for the AIDS charity Sidaction, during the Symphonica tour at Palais Garnier Opera house in Paris. Photo: Francois Mori/AP Johannesburg - The Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa on Monday paid tribute to the late British pop star George Michael, who died after a heart failure at his Oxfordshire home on Christmas Day aged 53. In a statement, Mthethwa said he was "shocked" by the death of legendary pop star and saluted him for partaking in the 1988 "Free Mandela Concert".

