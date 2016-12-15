Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford shared...

Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford shared hot tub on Blade Runner 2049

Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford shared a hot tub together to stay warm on the set of 'Blade Runner 2049'. The two actors take the lead roles in the sci-fi sequel - the follow-up to Sir Ridley Scott's 1982 cult classic - as LAPD Officer K and Rick Deckard .

Chicago, IL

