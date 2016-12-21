REUTERS/Thomas Peter German police men guard the venue at the Brandenburg Gate, during the upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations in Berlin, Germany, December 31, 2016. Photo: REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch A young woman writes '2017' using a sparkler during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Nyiregyhaza, 245 kms east of Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.