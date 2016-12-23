Leaving war-torn Syria, luxury chocol...

Leaving war-torn Syria, luxury chocolatier finds new home in Hungary

Bassam Ghraoui's Syrian confectionary became synonymous with the finest gourmet chocolates anywhere before war decimated his business, and he is starting anew in Hungary with a factory to be launched next year. "It is a project which will put Hungary on the map of higher-than-average EU exporters of chocolate," Ghraoui, 62, told Reuters in his downtown Budapest office with panoramic views of the ornate houses of parliament.

Chicago, IL

