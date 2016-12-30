'Keep her in your heart': Hollywood r...

'Keep her in your heart': Hollywood remembers Zsa Zsa Gabor at Beverly Hills service

Zsa Zsa Gabor was remembered Friday during a funeral Mass for being the epitome of Hollywood glamour, an elegant and attention-seeking actress who paved the way for future generations of celebrities. About 100 mourners gathered at the picturesque Church of the Good Shepherd in Beverly Hills to pay respects to Gabor, who died Dec. 18 from a heart attack at age 99. Elaborate floral arrangements flanked the altar, in which a portrait Gabor painted of one of her horses and a photo of the Hungarian American actress were displayed, emblazoned with the words, "Farewell My Love."

