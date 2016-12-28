Hungary: Editors fired over altered p...

Hungary: Editors fired over altered prime minister interview

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: The Washington Post

BUDAPEST, Hungary - A Hungarian publishing company says it has fired five employees, including top editors, after an interview with Prime Minister Viktor Orban published Dec. 24 in a regional newspaper was altered to include statements he did not make. Orban, for example, was falsely quoted as saying that the number of corpses in hospitals was rising, that the government was not interested in people's opinions and that he wished more people would revert to the "pagan interpretation of Christmas."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec 6 Dumb Strahd 810
News Dutch far right's Geert Wilders: I will boycott... Nov '16 Hungarian 101 9
News Anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders asks for dismissal ... Oct '16 Hungarian 101 10
News Deported Roma have little chance of return desp... (Feb '16) Oct '16 Hungarian 101 147
News Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07) Sep '16 mayhem 5,735
News Study: Children Of Same-Sex Parents More Likely... Sep '16 Hungarian 101 207
News Romanian tricolor on Hungarian Day and burned H... (Mar '13) Aug '16 Hungarian 101 104
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,187 • Total comments across all topics: 277,501,347

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC