German police seek Tunisian in hunt for Berlin market attack - reports
German police are looking for a Tunisian man after finding an identity document under the driver's seat of the truck which ploughed into a Christmas market on Monday evening, killing 12 people, Der Spiegel's online edition reported on Wednesday. http://www.independent.ie/world-news/europe/german-police-seek-tunisian-in-hunt-for-berlin-market-attack-reports-35311500.html Police work at the site where the truck was parked before it was used for the attack in Berlin Candles burn at a Christmas market at Breitscheidplatz in Berlin, Germany, December 20, 2016, to commemorate the 12 victims of a truck that ploughed into the crowded market.
