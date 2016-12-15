German police seek Tunisian in hunt f...

German police seek Tunisian in hunt for Berlin market attack - reports

Wednesday Dec 21

German police are looking for a Tunisian man after finding an identity document under the driver's seat of the truck which ploughed into a Christmas market on Monday evening, killing 12 people, Der Spiegel's online edition reported on Wednesday. Police work at the site where the truck was parked before it was used for the attack in Berlin Candles burn at a Christmas market at Breitscheidplatz in Berlin, Germany, December 20, 2016, to commemorate the 12 victims of a truck that ploughed into the crowded market.

Chicago, IL

