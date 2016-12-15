Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.: Completion of Extended Production Test - Amungee NW-1H

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. is pleased to announce the completion of the extended production test on Amungee NW-1H by Origin Resources Limited , our Joint Venture partner. 63 MMscf was produced over the 57 days of the EPT, at an average rate of 1.10 MMscf/d "The extended production test on Amungee NW-1H is a significant milestone in the exploration programme.

