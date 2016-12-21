Crytek Closing Five Studios, Will Refocus On 'Premium IPs' and CryEngine
In a press release , Crytek, the developer behind hits such as the Crysis and Far Cry shooters, announced that it will be closing five of its studios in an effort to "refocus on its core strengths ." The only studios remaining will be Crytek's Frankfurt, Germany and Kiev, Ukraine locations.
