.com | Parly's big spender

Saturday Dec 17 Read more: News24

Secretary to Parliament Gengezi Mgidlana spent a whopping R44 320 on being chauffeur-driven in a Mercedes-Benz on one of his overseas trips. In July, Mgidlana was on a "study visit" in Budapest, Hungary, where he was chauffeur-driven in a Mercedes-Benz E-Class at R8 660 per day for five days.

