Budapest Museum Lifts Lid on Houdini's Magic, Hungarian Roots

Even almost 100 years after his death, the name Harry Houdini is synonymous with escapology, but less is known about his first great escape - how he left his Hungarian home as a child for a new life in the United States. The House of Houdini, a museum in Budapest's historic Castle district, seeks to shed light on the illusionist's roots with a display of memorabilia and a research team tracking down documents about his life.

