Bring Me The Horizon's Oli Sykes Created a 'Star Wars'-Themed Clothing Line

Oliver Sykes of Bring Me The Horizon performs on Day 4 at the Sziget Festival 2016 on Aug. 13, 2016 in Budapest, Hungary. Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Sykes is channeling the force for a new collaboration between his clothing line Drop Dead and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story to deliver amazing Star Wars- inspired gear.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.