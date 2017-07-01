Xi witnesses signing of Greater Bay A...

Xi witnesses signing of Greater Bay Area development agreement

President Xi Jinping Saturday attended the signing ceremony of the framework agreement on the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. With the support of the central government, Guangdong Province, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Macao SAR will make joint efforts to improve their collaboration mechanisms and facilitate win-win cooperation, according to the agreement.

