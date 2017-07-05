UP joins top universities in Asia Pacific region rankings
In a report released Tuesday, July 4, the University of the Philippines ranked 222 out of the 241 universities that were listed by the Times Higher Education . The THE said "UP is largely seen as one of the best Filipino universities in national rankings and among the top institutions in Asia."
