Mainland-Hong Kong bond connect launched

The mainland-Hong Kong bond connect was launched here Monday which provides a new channel for qualified overseas investors to invest in the Chinese mainland interbank bond market. Northbound trading allows overseas investors to invest in the mainland interbank bond market through mutual access mechanism between the financial infrastructure institutions in Hong Kong and mainland in the aspects of trading, custody and settlement.

