Lessons from Hong Kong

Lessons from Hong Kong

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Power Line

Twenty years ago, Great Britain handed over Hong Kong, with its 6 million residents, to Red China. Keith Richburg of the Washington Post recalls the prevailing wisdom among Western reporters who covered the region at the time - acquiring Hong Kong would transform China: Beijing desperately wanted - needed - what Hong Kong had: wealth, stability, good relations with the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Power Line.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News HSBC sees room to cut HK prime rates (Dec '08) Jan '17 togel 5
News The People of Hong Kong vs. The People's Republ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 FREE HONG KONG 1
News Boy urinates in Vancouver bin, anti-China vitri... (Sep '13) Nov '16 LOVE CHINA destro... 119
News Pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong mangle swe... (Oct '16) Oct '16 STICK IT to CCP 1
News Holiday fun guide for the whole family (Jan '15) Sep '15 harescrambles 2
News That sinking feeling: Sea levels in Hong Kong, ... (Sep '15) Sep '15 IB DaMann 3
News Ko is wrong in his ignorant evaluation of cultures (Feb '15) Feb '15 TW_sugar_daddio 60
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,889 • Total comments across all topics: 282,161,503

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC