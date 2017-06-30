Hong Kong student leaders say they wo...

Hong Kong student leaders say they won't contest Occupy protest charge

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Hong Kong student leader Joshua Wong, who helped lead the months-long "Umbrella Movement" in 2014 demanding full democracy, said on Thursday he would not fight a charge related to the protests in the spirit of civil disobedience. Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong waves to pro-democracy protesters during a march marking the 20th anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to Chinese sovereignty from British rule, in Hong Kong, China July 1, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News HSBC sees room to cut HK prime rates (Dec '08) Jan '17 togel 5
News The People of Hong Kong vs. The People's Republ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 FREE HONG KONG 1
News Boy urinates in Vancouver bin, anti-China vitri... (Sep '13) Nov '16 LOVE CHINA destro... 119
News Pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong mangle swe... (Oct '16) Oct '16 STICK IT to CCP 1
News Holiday fun guide for the whole family (Jan '15) Sep '15 harescrambles 2
News That sinking feeling: Sea levels in Hong Kong, ... (Sep '15) Sep '15 IB DaMann 3
News Ko is wrong in his ignorant evaluation of cultures (Feb '15) Feb '15 TW_sugar_daddio 60
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Sudan
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,874 • Total comments across all topics: 282,302,006

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC