Cartoon Commentary, Xi's HK Visit ' :...

Cartoon Commentary, Xi's HK Visit ' : Solicitude warms up Hong Kong

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

By Han Xu, Director of Institute of Political Science and Political System, Chinese Academy of Social Science; Cartoon drawing by Liao Tingting On June 29, Xi Jinping , General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, also President of the PRC and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, arrived in Hong Kong and delivered a glowing speech at the airport. He expressed his good wishes to Hong Kong people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News HSBC sees room to cut HK prime rates (Dec '08) Jan '17 togel 5
News The People of Hong Kong vs. The People's Republ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 FREE HONG KONG 1
News Boy urinates in Vancouver bin, anti-China vitri... (Sep '13) Nov '16 LOVE CHINA destro... 119
News Pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong mangle swe... (Oct '16) Oct '16 STICK IT to CCP 1
News Holiday fun guide for the whole family (Jan '15) Sep '15 harescrambles 2
News That sinking feeling: Sea levels in Hong Kong, ... (Sep '15) Sep '15 IB DaMann 3
News Ko is wrong in his ignorant evaluation of cultures (Feb '15) Feb '15 TW_sugar_daddio 60
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pakistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,321 • Total comments across all topics: 282,176,932

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC