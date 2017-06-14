Your Evening Briefing

In a city where a supermarket worker feeds her family of four rice soup three times a day until her paycheck comes in, a single car parking space has just sold for $664,300 . Welcome to Hong Kong, a city of soaring skyscrapers and glittering luxury boutiques that's become perhaps the epitome of income inequality in the developed world. As billionaires thrive, living standards lag behind rising costs and the housing market remains the least affordable in the world .

