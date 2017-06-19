Xi Jinping to visit Hong Kong for 20th anniversary of handover
Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Hong Kong for the 20th anniversary of the city's handover to Chinese sovereignty, according to Chinese state news agency Xinhua. It will be Xi's first visit to the territory as Chinese leader, and is expected to be marked by massive protests.
