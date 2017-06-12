Why Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong will keep speaking out for democracy
Joshua Wong, 20, has become the focus of a new documentary on Netflix called Joshua: Teenager vs. Superhero At the time, he was too young to buy a drink at the bar, let alone vote. But at the age of 17, Joshua Wong caught the world's attention when he became the face of pro-democracy protests, also known as the Umbrella Revolution, in Hong Kong in 2014.
