UPDATE 1-CK Hutchison says Li Ka-shing will announce retirement "when he decides"

Tuesday

Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd, the ports-to-telecoms group, brushed off talk of an imminent retirement for chairman Li Ka-shing, saying on Tuesday that the tycoon was in "very good health". Yet the company, whose assets include mobile phone company 3 Group, stopped short of denying a report in the Wall Street Journal that said Li had told associates he planned to step down as chairman by next year, when he turns 90. "Mr Li has from time to time talked about his retirement and his confidence in Victor to lead the company," a company spokesman said in an email.

Chicago, IL

