The Buried Remains of This British Shipwreck Still Haunt Hong Kong's Victoria Harbor

Thursday Jun 1

For almost three quarters of a century, the rusty remains of HMS Tamar slept soundly on the floor of Hong Kong's Victoria Harbor, as ferries and freighters went about their business overhead. The sunken wreckage of this disused British troopship, built in 1863 and scuttled in 1941, bothered no one - and no one bothered her.

