Singapore named best Asian seaport for 29th time

Port of Singapore was named "Best Seaport in Asia" for the 29th time at the 2017 Asia Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain Awards held here on Thursday, the Straits Times reported. China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Chinese city of Shanghai were the two other finalists in the "Best Seaport in Asia" category of AFLAS awards this year.

Chicago, IL

