Russian warships visit Hong Kong for the first time

The main objectives of the visit are to develop naval cooperation with the People's Republic of China, including Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, says Russian commander For the first time in modern history, two Russian Navy ships are making a non-official port call to Hong Kong, reflecting enhanced ties between Moscow and Beijing. The guided missile cruiser Varyag and the mid-sized tanker Pechenga, both based with the Russian Pacific Fleet in Vladivostok, are due to leave port today having been berthed at the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal yesterday.

