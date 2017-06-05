Russian warships visit Hong Kong for ...

Russian warships visit Hong Kong for the first time

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 5 Read more: South China Morning Post

The main objectives of the visit are to develop naval cooperation with the People's Republic of China, including Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, says Russian commander For the first time in modern history, two Russian Navy ships are making a non-official port call to Hong Kong, reflecting enhanced ties between Moscow and Beijing. The guided missile cruiser Varyag and the mid-sized tanker Pechenga, both based with the Russian Pacific Fleet in Vladivostok, are due to leave port today having been berthed at the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal yesterday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News HSBC sees room to cut HK prime rates (Dec '08) Jan '17 togel 5
News The People of Hong Kong vs. The People's Republ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 FREE HONG KONG 1
News Boy urinates in Vancouver bin, anti-China vitri... (Sep '13) Nov '16 LOVE CHINA destro... 119
News Pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong mangle swe... (Oct '16) Oct '16 STICK IT to CCP 1
News Holiday fun guide for the whole family (Jan '15) Sep '15 harescrambles 2
News That sinking feeling: Sea levels in Hong Kong, ... (Sep '15) Sep '15 IB DaMann 3
News Ko is wrong in his ignorant evaluation of cultures (Feb '15) Feb '15 TW_sugar_daddio 60
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,091 • Total comments across all topics: 281,658,322

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC