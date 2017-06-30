Queen Victoria statue obscured by boards and banner ahead of Xi visit

A pro-Beijing group overseeing celebratory events for the 20th anniversary of the city's handover to China was criticised as "petty" after it erected boards and a banner around Victoria Park in a way that obscured the Queen Victoria statue. The Hong Kong Celebrations Association, which had booked the football pitches in the park for a science expo between Thursday and Sunday, later removed the boards and inflatable banner in response to a request from the Leisure and Cultural Services Department, which manages the park.

