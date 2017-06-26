"One country, two systems" safeguards...

"One country, two systems" safeguards Hong Kong prosperity, stability: top legislator

Top legislator Zhang Dejiang said Monday that the unwavering implementation of the "one country, two systems" principle and the Basic Law have effectively maintained prosperity and stability in Hong Kong over the past 20 years.

Chicago, IL

