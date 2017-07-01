NYSE special closing bell celebrates 20th Anniversary of HKSAR' s establishment

The New York Stock Exchange on Friday marked the 20th Anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region with a special closing bell ringing ceremony. Witnessed by many traders as well as some guests and journalists on the trading floor, Steve Barclay, Director of Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office, New York, rang the ceremonial closing bell at the NYSE, located in the heart of New York's financial district, at 4:00 p.m. Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.