New Zealand names ambassador to China

11 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

New Zealand's foreign ministry named its new ambassador to China and new Consul-General in Hong Kong here on Wednesday. Clare Fearnley, currently New Zealand Ambassador to South Korea and former Consul-General in Shanghai, has been named the next ambassador to China.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

