Mayday: This band can sell out ten shows in one city

22 hrs ago Read more: GantDaily.com

But for Mandarin-language rock band Mayday, it's typical. The Taiwanese five-piece - dubbed the "Asian Beatles" by the music press - packed the Hong Kong Coliseum with 10,000 screaming fans for their near consecutive ten night run.

Chicago, IL

