Mainland, HKSAR sign arrangement in matrimonial cases to promote mutual legal assistance

China's Supreme People's Court and the Department of Justice of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region signed here on Tuesday an arrangement on reciprocal recognition and enforcement of civil judgments in matrimonial and family cases, marking a new milestone in promoting mutual legal assistance between the two places.

