Macao collects suggestions for joining Greater Bay Area development

The development of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area can expand Macao's room of growth and facilitate its diversified economy, representatives from the civil and professional groups of the special administrative region said Saturday. The remarks were made at a meeting held to collect suggestions about Macao's role in the Greater Bay Area development.

