Luanda most expensive city for expats

Hong Kong: Hong Kong is now the second-most expensive city worldwide for expatriates, according to Mercer's latest cost of living survey, after ceding the top spot to Angola's capital Luanda. Asian cities continue to dominate the rankings, with five in the top 10. Seoul climbed to sixth from 15th, while Mumbai was one of the biggest movers, surging 25 places to 57 due to its rapid economic growth, inflation and stable currency.

