Interview: From Hong Kong to world stage - WHO chief Margaret Chan's...

Margaret Chan, director-general of the World Health Organization said she was glad that the WHO and its partner organizations have made great achievements in the past 10 years, with people's health condition and life expectancy largely improved. The number of deaths due to malaria and AIDS dropped by 50 percent in the past 10 years; in 2015, child mortality for the first time dropped to less than 6 million, half of that in 1990, and the number of tuberculosis cases also sharply declined, Chan said in a written interview with Xinhua when looking back on the past 10 years of her work in the WHO.

