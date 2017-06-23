Interview: China's Hong Kong can help Philippines realize infrastructure ambition

Hong Kong can be of great help to the Philippine government's ambitious plan to build more roads, railways, bridges and the like infrastructure projects, especially under the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative aimed at improving connectivity and cooperation, a Hong Kong business executive told Xinhua in an exclusive interview recently. Chen Zhangcheng, chair of Hong Kong Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, said Hong Kong-based businessmen can sink in their capital in Southeast Asian countries like the Philippines.

