Incoming Hong Kong leader says she defers to China on missing booksellers

The detention of Hong Kong booksellers in China is not an issue the city's government should take up, its incoming leader said Thursday. "It would not be appropriate for us to go into the mainland or challenge what happens on the mainland," said Carrie Lam, who will be sworn in July 1 as the next Hong Kong chief executive.

