Hong Kong youths turn their backs on Chinese identity: survey

Only 3.1 percent of Hong Kong youths identify themselves as "Chinese" or "broadly Chinese", a historic low, as the former British colony prepares to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its return to Chinese rule, a poll released on Tuesday suggests. The Asian financial hub, which has been rocked by youth-led protests demanding democracy in recent years, has been governed under a "one country, two systems" agreement that guaranteed a high degree of autonomy after Britain handed sovereignty back to China on July 1, 1997.

